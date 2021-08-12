WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: Here’s how you can send WhatsApp messages without typing

Do you know you can send messages on instant-messaging app WhatsApp without even typing them on the app. User can do this by using the digital assistants.

By using the digital assistants users can easily send messages without even typing them on WhatsApp. You just need to ask the virtual assistant to send a WhatsApp and then it will be done.

Android smartphone users can use the Google Assistant and iOS users can use the Siri assistant to send messages on WhatsApp.

This will help users who needs to send a message when they are generally busy or not in a position to type a message.

Apart from this, users can also ask the digital assistants to read out the messages for you. For this, Google will display a message, which says “to hear your messages, calendar events, and other important info, give the Google app access to your notifications.”

However, to do this the virtual assistant will need permission for certain programs like your phone’s notifications. But you do not need to worry as you can always change this in the settings. All you need to do is go to the Notification section in the settings and disable notification access for Google.

How to send messages in WhatsApp without typing

Step 1: Install the Google Assistant on your smartphone if you don’t have it on your Android phone or tablet.

Step 2: If you already have it on your phone activate it by holding the Home button.

Step 3: Now tap on the “Open” button and say “Hey Google,” or “Okay Google”

Step 4: Then you can try saying “Send a WhatsApp message to contact’s name.”

Step 5: After that Google Assistant will ask you about the Messages content or what you want it to write.

Step 6: After listening, Google Assistant will type and show the message to you.

Step 7: Then the assistant will say the message is ready to send.

Step 8: Now, you just need to say “Okay, send it.” and your message will be delivered.

Note that the second time you send a meassge, the assistant might directly send the message.