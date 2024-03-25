WhatsApp spotted working on new AI features: Reports

The use of AI in digital world has increased massively over the past one year. Seemingly, every platform in the digital sphere is trying to incorporate AI and its uses. Now in an interesting turn of developments, WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new AI powered features.

According to reports, the instant messaging platform is set to bring a lot of new additions with the new AI features.

With the potential upgrades, WhatsApp users will be able to make enhancements to their images with a number of adjustments. These including background changes, restyling options, image size expansion, and more.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the Android v2.24.7.13 for WhatsApp has the base code for AI image editor incorporated. It is important to mention that the feature is currently in developmental stages. Moreover, it is yet to be made available for the participants of Beta users. Notably, the new AI features of WhatsApp have been spotted while testing in Android.

The sneek peak shows a prominent green icon near where it shows “HD.” Upon clicking on which, users will get options like ‘Backdrop’, ‘Restyle’, and ‘Expand.’ However, detailed information on each of these available options is yet to be revealed.

Further, reports tell us that WhatsApp is also working on a couple of other features that aim at improving overall user experience. From what buzz tells us, one of WhatsApp’s AI features will enable users to avail Meta AI services directly through the search bar.

