WhatsApp New Update: Users can not take screenshots of view once videos or images

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is planning to roll a new version of the software that will not allow taking screenshots for view once message. According to reports by WABetaInfo, the new version of WhatsApp will not allow users to take screenshots of images and videos to view once message. Even though the feature is currently available for beta testers, it will soon be available for other users.

After the screenshot blocking feature is rolled out for the users, a recipient will get a black image if he tries to take a screenshot of view once image. Even though a recipient uses third-party extensions, it will be of no use as it will yield no result, said the report. However, a screenshot of the conversations available on the WhatsApp platform can still be taken by a user. Moreover, if a person uses a secondary smartphone, the view once images or videos can be easily stored.

The other important feature that will be available for users in the future update is the ‘polls feature’. Users will be able to create polls within group chats using the feature, reported WABetaInfo. However, this feature will not be limited to the group admins and will be rather useful for the other members as well. The polls feature is available in the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.16 update.

WhatsApp View Once feature

The WhatsApp View Once feature was launched by WhatsApp earlier this year and it allowed users to send photos and videos that will be self-destructed after they are seen by the recipient. The feature offers privacy to the users, who want their message to be conveyed to a person but not shared to many.

NB: It is advisable to think before you send a message to a person on WhatsApp. If you think that the content is sensitive (and can be harmful) do not send it.