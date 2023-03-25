Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

WhatsApp launches official chat on iOS, Android

Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched its official chat on the platform where users can receive the latest information about the app.

By Sunita 0
Picture Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched its official chat on the platform where users can receive the latest information about the app, including updates and tips on how to use it on iOS and Android.

According to WABetaInfo, the chat comes marked with a green badge, and also includes tips and tricks on how to use the app, as well as information on new features and updates.

Verified badges ensure that the chat is legitimate, helping to prevent users from falling victim to scams or phishing attempts that imitate the official WhatsApp account.

Moreover, the report stated that the benefit of receiving these messages in the official chat is that users can easily stay notified without having to search for the latest information themselves.

Users can also receive updates directly from WhatsApp, and if they do not want to receive notifications, they can always archive, mute, or block the chat.

The report further mentioned that the first message sent by WhatsApp in the official chat explains how to make messages disappear and links to an official FAQ.

Disappearing messages is a feature that allows users to send messages that disappear from both the sender and receiver’s chat after a certain period of time.

The new WhatsApp official chat is currently available to some random users, and it is unclear how people are selected since it seems to be a random selection, the report said.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a new WhatsApp app for Windows that loads faster and features an interface similar to the mobile version of the app.

Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

Sunita 3764 news

Hi I am Sunita and i work as a copy editor in KalingaTV.com. I write articles on varied segments including Tech and Automobile. Also I am passionate towards writing State and news stories.

