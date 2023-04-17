WhatsApp faces outage, down for some users in India

Meta-owned instant-messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly down for some of its users in India. The users are complaining about the outage on Twitter. Some users took to Twitter to complain that they are facing issues while downloading the received video from someone.

The Downdetector, a platform that tracks the outage reports for almost all online apps and services, has also recorded outage reports from several users. Meanwhile, some users even revealed that the app was down starting April 16 and it is still continuing. Moreover, some users even reported the same problem of unable to download received videos since April 15 as well.

According to reports, among the users who are complaining about the outage, 42% users are facing issues with the server connection, 39% have reported outages with the app and 19% are facing issues with sending messages.

TOI reported that the outage is mainly affecting WhatsApp Beta testers on Android devices.

However, when we checked, the app was working fine for us. So, the issue is probably seen in some user’s account only. The app has not issued any statements regarding this yet. The app has also not provided any details on what caused this problem with the WhatsApp app. As soon as they respond we will let you know.

One reason that we could think of if the problem only persists with the beta version is that WhatsApp was testing a new video message feature on the beta version of the app and this could be a reason behind it.

The major issue appears to be with downloading the received videos on the App. Those who are facing this problem can try downloading the received videos using WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop for Windows.

