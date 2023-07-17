We might get two SoC variants of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, check latest leak

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be launched soon and has been spotted multiple times on the benchmarking website. The Galaxy S23 FE will be the successor to the Galaxy S21 FE and will have the necessary upgrade. When it comes to processors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be offered in multiple SoC variants.

The device will feature multiple SoC variants according to the latest reports and will have different launch dates for different locations across the world. While the smartphone will launch in US and Canada region in Q3, it will launch in the other regions in the Q4. According to reports by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was spotted on Geekbench earlier and will offer Exynos 2200 SoC. However, latest listing suggests that the device will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in North America. The device was seen with SM-S7711U1 model number. As ‘U1’ suggests US and Canada region, it is expected that the device will have two different chipsets.

Apart from the processor, both variants will be offered with same specifications. The device might offer a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The renders of the smartphone have already confirmed that the smartphone features a triple camera setup at the rear and a punch-hole camera at the front. The primary camera will be 50MP while the other cameras are 12 MP ultra-wide lens and 8MP sensor. The front camera on the device will be a 12 MP sensor.

In terms of RAM, the device will offer 8GB of RAM while the storage will be 256GB. A single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be on offer. There will be the presence of Android 13 OS with One UI out of the box.

Connectivity features on the device will include a dual-SIM card, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port, NFC, 5G/4G/ VoLTE etc. The battery on the device will be 4500mAh. When it comes to colours users will get Graphite, Lavender, Olive, White, and Navy options.