The corona caller tune featuring superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice has changed with the launch of world’s largest covid vaccination drive in India on Saturday. Now coronavirus public service announcement voiced by the Big B has been replaced by a new voice message by famous voice-over artist Jasleen Bhalla. The new message talks about the new COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Telecom operators have started rolling it out in the country for mobile subscribers by default. The previous caller tune spread awareness on safety measures for Coronavirus. But Many people were objected to the caller tune as they were annoyed by listening to the ringtone on a regular basis while making a new call.

“The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine developed in India is safe and effective and provides immunity against COVID. That’s why trust the Indian vaccines. Please take vaccination when your turn comes and don’t trust rumours”, says the new caller tune.

The voice message also adds a link to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in).

Further, it also provides the number of the national COVID-19 helpline that is 1075.

The new caller tune will be playing by default for all mobile subscribers.

The corona caller tunes first started to roll out in March last year. The initial version started with a coughing sound followed by the safety precautions against covid-19. Later, it was changed to the message voiced by Amitabh Bachchan.