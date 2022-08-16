Vivo Y35 4G launched with 90Hz display and Snapdragon 680 SoC, check specifications here

Smartphone maker Vivo has launched another smartphone in the mid-range category in Indonesia. The smartphone maker has launched Y35 4G smartphone. The Vivo Y35 4G offers a plethora of features including a powerful snapdragon chipset, 90 Hz refresh rate display and also support fast charging. The value for money criteria of the smartphone makes it appealing for its customers.

The detailed specifications of the Vivo Y35 4G are mentioned below.

Display and Camera

The Vivo Y35 4G smartphone offers a 6.58-inch display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers Full-HD+ resolution and has a water-drop notch to house the selfie camera. The device has thin bezels across all sides of the display.

In terms of photography, the smartphone gets a triple camera setup at the rear which includes 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. However, on the front, the selfie camera is a 8MP shooter.

The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Snapdragon 680SoC is paired with 8GB RAM while the storage of the device is 128GB/256GB. Meanwhile, the device also gets a micro SD card slot that can add up storage up to 1TB. The virtual RAM feature of the device offers RAM extension up to 8GB.

Software and Connectivity

The Vivo Y35 4G gets Funtouch OS based Android 12 out of the box. The device offers a huge 5000mAh battery that gets a 44W fast charging. The smartphone has USB Type-C connectivity for charging and data sharing. The flash charging on the device offers 70% battery in a matter of just 34 minutes.

Price and Colours

The Vivo Y35 4G has a starting price of Rp 3,399,000 (Approx. Rs 18,265) in Indonesia. The color options for the device are Black and Gold. As of now, we do not have any confirmed news about the launch of the smartphone in India.