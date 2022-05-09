Vivo Y15c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery silently launched in India

Vivo has silently added another smartphone to its portfolio in the Indian market. The phone is called Vivo Y15c. The new Vivo phone is hardware-wise identical to the Vivo Y15s that debuted in the country earlier in February. It features dual rear cameras, a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y15c Price and availability

The smartphone has been listed on the Vivo India website in two colours options: Mystic Blue and Wave Green. However, the company has not revealed the price in India and availability details yet.

We expect the price of Vivo Y15c is likely to be in the same range as the Vivo Y15s that costs Rs 10,990 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It recently received a price cut that brought it down to Rs. 10,490.

Vivo Y15c specifications

The Vivo Y15c runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on-top. The smartphone packs a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a waterdrop-style display notch that carries a 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage that supports expansion up to 1TB with an microSD card via a dedicated slot. Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery with the device that also supports 10W reverse charging. The battery is rated to deliver nearly 19 hours of HD movie streaming.

The handset features a dual rear camera setup for photography. It houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y15c flaunts an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y15c has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port as Connectivity options. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It also packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The phone measures 163.96×75.2×8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.

