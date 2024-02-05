Vivo V30 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and triple rear camera setup unveiled

Vivo V30 has been unveiled across global markets and will be featuring Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The device will be available across 30 markets including India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Pakistan, Egypt, and the UAE, mentioned GSMArena. The company will be revealing about the availability, pricing, specifications later.

Specifications

The Vivo V30 shares the same body as the vivo S18 but offers a major camera upgrade. The V30 offers a 6.78” AMOLED screen with 1260p resolution and 2800 nits peak brightness. Th device is made of a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset that comes with a 4nm process. It also offers 2.63 GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 720 GPU. The RAM of the device goes up to 12GB while the storage goes up to 512GB.

When it comes to camera, the Vivo V30 gets a 50 MP OmniVision OV50E sensor for the primary camera and it is 1/1.55” in size. The ultra-wide-angle sensor is 50MP and offers autofocus. The front camera is also a 50MP camera and offers autofocus.

The Vivo V30 gets a massive 5000mAh battery along with 80W FlashCharge. It is 7.5mm thin and this makes it the slimmest phone from the company. In terms of OS, the Vivo V30 gets Android 14 based Funtouch 14. The company claims that the device will run smoothly for at least 4 years.

In terms of colour options, the Vivo V30 is offered in four colours- Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green and Noble Black.

We expect Vivo India to announce the price and availability of the smartphone in our country soon.