Vivo V27e launched with 120Hz AMOLED display; Check price, specs

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 smartphones under the V27 series in India. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has introduced a new model-Vivo V27e smartphone. However, it is not launched in the Indian market but in Malaysia.

The Vivo v27e comes with a 6.62 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a a 4,600mAh battery pack that supports 66W fast charging. It packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and triple cameras at the back.

Check the price, and specifications of the Vivo V27e smartphone:

Vivo V27e Price, colours, availability

The Vivo V27e is priced at 1,299 RM (around 290 US Dollars) for the 8GB + 256GFB configuration in Malaysia. The device is currently available for order in Malaysia with free gifts as well. The phone is available in Lavender Purple, Glory black and Lively Green color options.

Vivo V27e Specifications

The smartphones sports an attractive design on the rear panel. While it isn’t a color shifting panel, the three color options with the feathery design are still quite attractive. The back also houses the Aura Light, which offers LED lighting as well.

The Vivo V27e is equipped with a 6.62 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Android 13 OS based FuntouchOS 13.

The device is powered with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It flaunts a triple camera setup that includes a 64 megapixel primary sensor that supports OIS, 2 megapixel macro camera and another 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front houses a 32 megapixel selfie shooter. It also has hybrid dual SIM tray, IP54 dust and splash resistance, and stereo speakers.

The V27e is backed by a 4,600mAh battery pack that supports 66W fast charging.