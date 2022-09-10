Vivo V25 5G to launch in India soon, To offer attractive design, excellent camera setup under budget

Vivo is expected to launch a new smartphone in the recent future and the device will be Vivo V25 5G. The smartphone offers an attractive design, excellent camera, and many other features that can make it good budget smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 and will be launched in September 2022. The smartphone will be avail soon on Flipkart. The smartphone has been already launched in Thailand.

The key features of the Vivo V25 5G smartphone include colour-changing rear glass, 50MP eye AF selfie video, 64MP OIS night camera, Bokeh flare portrait, 8GB extended RAM and much more.

The company has teased only few specifications of the smartphone till date. As the company has recently launched the model in Thailand, we expect the features to be same as it gets launched in India. Features of the Vivo V25 5G that was launched in Thailand are mentioned below.

Design: The smartphone is 7.79 mm thin and weighs only 186 grams. The colour changing back glass of the smartphone makes it stand out among other smartphones. The ergonomic shape design makes it quite comfortable for use. The device is IP54 rated and offers some protection against water and dust.

Chipset: Under the hood, the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset works like a charm.

Camera: The rear camera setup consists of three cameras which include the 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing primary camera. The other cameras are 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP super macro camera. On the other hand, the front camera is a 50MP shooter. The OIS and Bokeh flare portrait feature help you in getting great pictures.

Battery: The Vivo V25 5G gets a 4500mAh battery and supports 44W flash Charging. A 24 dimensional security protection system and intelligent charging system are offered on the smartphone.

RAM and storage: The device gets 8GB Extended RAM that is expected to offer a lag free experience in every task performed on the device. The device offers up to 256GB of storage. It can further be increased up to 1TB.

Gaming: If you are a smartphone gamer, the features like- game boost mode, liquid cooling system, surround sound enhancement and 4D game vibration offer you a smoother experience.