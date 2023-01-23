Vijay Sales Republic Day sale: Get Rs 9,000 off on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and more

The Vijay Sales’ Mega Republic Day sales is now live in India. Buyers can now purchase various types pf electronic products with heavy discounts. The electronic products include smartphone, wireless earbuds, laptops, tablets, TVs, Bluetooth and more. The Apple iPhone 14 and Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds are also available with good deals and discounts. Both devices are available with a price cut, and bank offers during the Republic Day sales.

Vijay Sales Republic Day sale

The iPhone 14 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 74,900, against its original cost Rs 79,900. The bank offers include an instant discount worth Rs 4,000 for customers paying with HDFC Bank cards.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds are also available with a discounted price of Rs 5,999, down from the original cost of Rs 11,999. The Galaxy Buds 2 can also be purchased from Vijay Sales with a offer from Bank Of Baroda.

Apart from these, other iOS and Android devices are selling with discounts. Check them here.

The Apple iPhone 13 is selling for Rs 64,900, down from Rs 69,900. This price is also excluding bank offers. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is listed at Rs 59,900, without bank offers. Vijay Sales is also offering a flat 20 per cent off on Apple Care Plus when customers purchase Apple iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches as well as AirPods.

Vijay Sales is also offering the Samsung Galaxy A23 smartphone at Rs 18,499, against its original cost of Rs 23,990. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wifi tablet is available for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 14,500. You can also buy wearables at a discounted price such as the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 Smart Watch is being offered at Rs 1,999, down from Rs 7,999.

Apart from these, you can also buy electronics for home entertainment space such as TVs starting from Rs 11,490, soundbars starting from Rs 3,499, and home audio systems starting from Rs 3,299.

Moreover, customers planning to elevate their home entertainment space can choose from a list of TVs starting from Rs 11,490, soundbars starting from Rs 3,499, and home audio systems starting from Rs 3,299. Some bluetooth speakers are available with up to 60 per cent off.

Vijay Sales is offering 7.5 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on credit and debit Card EMI transactions above Rs 20,000 for ICICI Bank Card holders and 5 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on credit card non-EMI transactions above Rs 20,000 from January 25.

The website does not clearly indicate when the Mega Republic Day sale will end.