Vijay Sales Apple Days: Check exciting offers on iPhone, iPad, MacBook and much more

Vijay Sales Apple Days are currently live and users can get attractive offers on tablet, watch, smartphone and other accessories offered by Apple. The sale period is between 4th August to 16th August and interested Apple buyers can make the most out of it.

The details about the offer are mentioned below.

Apple iPhone 14

The smartphone series starts at Rs 65,900 on the platform. Users can get a exchange bonus of up to Rs 8000. On the other hand, HDFC bank offers No Cost EMI inclusive of Rs 4000 cashback on bank cards and EasyEMI.

Apple iPad

Apple’s tablet i.e. iPad starts from Rs 25,990 during this sale. Users can get no cost EMI inclusive of Rs 2000 cashback on HDFC bank cards and Easy EMI.

Apple Watch series 8

The Apple watch series 8 is offered with a starting price of Rs 39,490 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days. Users can get no cost EMI inclusive of Rs 3000 cashback on HDFC bank cards and Easy EMI. Users get exchange bonus of up to Rs 2000 on the smartwatch.

Apple Watch SE

The smartwatch series start at Rs 25,900 on the platform. Users get no cost EMI inclusive of Rs 2000 cashback on HDFC bank cards and Easy EMI.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro starts from Rs 22,990 during the offer period. Users get no cost EMI inclusive of Rs 2000 cashback on HDFC bank cards and Easy EMI.

Apple iPhone 13

The smartphone series starts at Rs 58,490 on the platform. Users can get a exchange bonus of up to Rs 8000. On the other hand, HDFC bank offers No Cost EMI inclusive of Rs 2000 cashback on bank cards and EasyEMI.

MacBook Air

During the offer period, this premium laptop offered by Apple has a starting price of Rs 75,900. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is available on the MacBook Air.

NB: Users should keep it in mind that some of the offers mentioned in the article are only available at Vijay Sales store.