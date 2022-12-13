Twitter launches new subscription program, Now accounts to be verified with gold, grey and blue ticks

Twitter accounts will now be verified with three new colour tick marks instead of one Blue tick. As per the updated verified subscription program of Twitter, the accounts will have three different colour ticks – gold, grey and blue.

With the new subscription program, some Twitter account, which previously had blue tick now has a gold checkmarks. The new colour-coded checkmarks will help users to differentiate the accounts on Twitter to different types such as – business, individual and government affiliated.

What are gold, grey and blue verified ticks

According to Twitter, the accounts of verified companies or official business accounts will be marked with gold ticks. While the verified government accounts or accounts affiliated with the government and monitored by Twitter will have a Grey tick. As for individuals, they will receive blue ticks like before.

Twitter blue subscription service

The Twitter Blue subscription service has also been released. The Blue subscription verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month. The company said, the users with Blue subscription will get access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark.

“Soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots,” the micro-blogging platform added.

However, Twitter accounts which are at least 90 days old and have a confirmed phone number will be able to subscribe to Blue badge. Earlier, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that basic Blue will have half the number of ads.