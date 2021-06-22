TikTok Jumps feature to let creators add mini apps to videos

By IANS
TikTok Jumps
(IANS/Xinhua)

San Francisco: Short video-making app TikTok has announced a new feature called Jumps that will let creators embed mini apps to their videos. Jumps can be built by third-party providers after being approved by the Chinese company.

Platforms like Breathwrk, Wikipedia, Quizlet, StatMuse and Tabelog were part of the beta test and according to TikTok, BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL and WATCHA will implement their own ‘Jumps’ in the coming weeks.

“TikTok has become a destination both to be entertained and to learn; through TikTok Jump, we’re creating that ‘last mile’ of our community’s discovery journey and helping to spark action and deeper interaction both on and off the platform,” said Sean Kim, Head of Product, TikTok US.

Related News

Snapchat Launches TikTok Like App ‘Spotlight’ In…

TikTok To Place Warning Screens On Graphic Videos To Prevent…

Creators making a video will be able to choose a Jump to add and will then be able to customise the content that viewers see after tapping on the Jump.

The feature is currently being tested with a select group of creators and TikTok will roll the feature for all soon.

Snapchat also has a similar feature called Minis, which allows users to share and use small apps and games with friends.

WeChat also has thousands of such mini apps on its platform.

You might also like
Technology

Facebook rolls out Clubhouse-rival Live Audio Room and podcasts

Technology

LAVA Probuds TWS earbuds launched with special offer at Rs 1

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M32 with 64MP quad rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery launched in India:…

Technology

Vivo Y12A with 5,000mAh battery and 13MP dual cameras launched; Check price, specs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.