These OnePlus phones to receive Jio 5g support soon, Check list

OnePlus will roll out Jio True 5G support for its devices in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that the 5G support will be released with a update for eligible devices.

The updates will be available as an OTA (over the air) patch. The OnePlus smartphone users can download the new version of the OS via a system update. The latest update will activate the 5G modems in the chipset and make 5G operational in the phones.

List of OnePlus smartphones getting Jio 5G update

The OnePlus smartphones getting the 5G update include OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus 10R. The 5G update will be rolled out in phases so all smartphone may not receive it at the same time. The smartphones will receive discrete patches with different change logs.

Among the many device receiving the Jio True 5G support, OnePlus 10T will receive the most significant update with many bug removals and performance upgrades.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro will get the latest security patch for October. The OnePlus 10R, on the other hand, will receive the Android security patch from the last month of September.

Jio True 5G

Reliance Jio began the 5G rollout on the occasion of the festival of light, Diwali. Currently, the True 5G network is only available in select few cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Varanasi. The company also conducted the 5G pilot beta trial in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The network is set to expand to other areas in the coming months. Eligible users will receive invitations for the 5G network service testing via their smartphone.

The other telecom service provider Airtel has also started testing 5G service in select few cities across the country.