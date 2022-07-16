Jio HP Smart SIM laptop offer: Get free SIM, 100GB data and more

India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio is offering a new ‘HP Smart SIM laptop’ offer. The company has introduced this offer in partnership with HP laptops. In this offer, users can get 100GB of data free from Reliance Jio by purchasing a Smart LTE laptop from HP. However, users would need a Jio HP Smart SIM for this offer.

This offer is available for new customers of select HP laptops and provides 100GB of data for 365 days that is worth Rs 1500 for free on subscribing to a new Jio SIM with a new eligible HP LTE laptop. Users can get this offer by purchasing HP 14ef1003tu and HP 14ef1002tu laptops at Reliance Digital stores or online via reliancedigital.in or JioMart.com.

On purchase of the eligible device, customers can get a new Jio SIM at no additional cost. With the free SIm, customer can avail 100GB of free data for 1-year worth Rs 1500. Once the 100GB data is over, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps for the remaining validity period.

To continue enjoying the service of Reliance Jio and get additional high-speed 4G data, users can recharge with available data packs/plans from MyJio or Jio.com.

How to avail Jio HP Smart SIM laptop offer online and offline

For Offline Purchases

Visit the nearby reliance digital store and buy a new HP Smart Sim Laptop.

Ask the Reliance Digital store executive to activate a new Jio SIM on HP Smart LTE 100GB data offer.

Note the offer name is FRC 505.

Give your Proof of Identity (POI) details for documentation.

After activating the SIM, insert it in the HP Smart Sim Laptop.

Now, enjoy high-speed internet.

For Online Purchases

Go to the reliancedigital.in site or JioMart.com.

Buy a new HP Smart Sim Laptop online.

After the laptop is delivered, visit the nearest reliance digital store with the purchase invoice and laptop within seven days of purchase.

Ask the Reliance Digital store executive to activate the new Jio connection on HP Smart Sim Laptop 100 GB data offer (FRC 505).

Give your Proof of Identity (POI) details for documentation.

After activating the SIM, insert it in the HP Smart Sim Laptop.

