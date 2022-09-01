Airtel’s Most Affordable Prepaid Plan With 365 Days Validity

Bharti Airtel offers three prepaid plans to users who wants 365 days of validity. Users can choose among these three plans as per their needs. But, if you are looking for the most affordable one among the three plans then that plan will be the Rs 1799 prepaid plan. Amongst the three-year-long validity plans, this one is the most affordable one.

Airtel does not offer any plans with 1.5GB daily data and year-long validity. So, if you are looking for a plan that offers a lot of data then the Rs 1799 plan is not for you. But this plan can be a good one for those who want long validity with voice calling benefits.

Check the details about the benefits of this plan below.