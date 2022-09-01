Airtel 1799 plan
Airtel’s Most Affordable Prepaid Plan With 365 Days Validity

Bharti Airtel offers three prepaid plans to users who wants 365 days of validity. Users can choose among these three plans as per their needs. But, if you are looking for the most affordable one among the three plans then that plan will be the Rs 1799 prepaid plan. Amongst the three-year-long validity plans, this one is the most affordable one.

Airtel does not offer any plans with 1.5GB daily data and year-long validity. So, if you are looking for a plan that offers a lot of data then the Rs 1799 plan is not for you. But this plan can be a good one for those who want long validity with voice calling benefits.

Check the details about the benefits of this plan below.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1799 Prepaid Plan Details

The Rs 1799 Bharti Airtel prepaid plan comes with 24GB of total data and has a validity of 365 days. After the 24GB of data is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB. Airtel will not offer any more free data after the 24GB data is over. But, you can purchase the 4G data vouchers if you need extra data.

Apart from this, users get truly unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS in total with this plan. There are Airtel Thanks benefits as well which include Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription for three months, Rs 100 cash on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

This can be a good prepaid plan for old people who aren’t consuming a lot of data but need their phone for basic use such as WhatsApp and voice calling. You can also use this plan to keep your phone active if the Airtel number is being used as a secondary SIM.

