Airtel launches new prepaid plans for its customers, offers unlimited calls and 1.5GB daily data

One of the major telecom service provider companies in India- Airtel has silently rolled out two new prepaid plans for its customers. The prepaid plans are Rs 519 plan and Rs 779 plan. Few days back, Reliance Jio had launched some affordable plans for its prepaid, postpaid as well as fiber customers.

Rs 519 Prepaid Plan

Airtel is offering Rs 519 Prepaid plan that caters to the need of regular users who want calling facilities along with data for browsing as well as other purposes. The plan offers 1.5GB of data per day unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day with a validity of 60 days. The unlimited calling involves local calls, STD and roaming calls on any network in India.

Addition benefits of the plan include Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, subscription to Free Hellotunes and free Wynk Music.

Rs 779 Prepaid Plan

The 779 Airtel Prepaid Plan comes with a validity of 90 days. Users get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on any network in the country. The users also get 100 SMS per day during the validity period. In terms of data, users get 1.5GB data per day.

Addition benefits of the plan include Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, subscription to Free Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music.

Note: Users should keep it in mind that post the limit of 100 SMS, they will be charged with Re 1 local or Rs 1.5 STD per SMS. The data speed will be up to 64Kbps once the users exhaust the limit of 1.5GB of data.