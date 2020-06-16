TECNO teaser reveals SPARK Power 2 phone launch on June 17

New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, is setting its sight higher as it appears to be keen on taking on India’s largest smartphone seller Xiaomi in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment with the launch of SPARK Power 2 on June 17.

If the teaser proves true to its words, then TECNO SPARK Power 2 could upend its competition with segment-breaking features on three major fronts: big battery, big display and big camera.

Expected to be aggressively priced that could make it a prime competitor in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, SPARK Power 2 is touted to be the smartphone with the best battery in that space.

The rumour mills expect the battery to be of 6,000 mAh or above. The smartphone is also anticipated to come with a best-in-class big display.

These two features could potentially make it the best power play entertainment device in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment and pose a direct challenge to the current segment leaders: Redmi 8 and Realme 5i.

The device is launched at a propitious time when the demand for online entertainment and media consumption, in the wake of COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown, have witnessed a surge.

The teaser videos on Flipkart reveals that the powerful battery of TECNO SPARK Power 2 is also accompanied by a fast charger that can power up the smartphone for three hours of calling time with a mere 10-minute charge.

The new smartphone could feature a stereo sound dual speakers and a quad camera set-up, according to industry sources.

TECNO is known for its “segment first” approach, which has consistently pushed the benchmark for entry-level and mid-budget smartphones on camera, design and the overall feature-led experience.

The new product will add to the SPARK portfolio that boasts of TECNO SPARK GO Plus & TECNO SPARK 5.

With the addition of the Spark Power 2 to the SPARK series smartphone portfolio, TECNO will be able to move a step closer to consolidate its position among the top five smartphone brands within the Rs 6,000-10,000 segment.