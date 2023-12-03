Tecno reveals Spark 20: A Budget-friendly phone with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and ‘Dynamic Port’

Tecno, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has introduced its latest budget offering, the Tecno Spark 20, expanding its popular Spark series. Hot on the heels of the Tecno Spark Go 2024, the Spark 20 comes equipped with the robust MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a capacious 256GB of storage. The device boasts an Android 13-based HiOS 13 user interface, promising a seamless user experience.

The Tecno Spark 20 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720p resolution, ensuring vivid visuals. The device stands out with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother interactions.

One of the notable feature is the inclusion of the ‘Dynamic Port,’ a software innovation that cleverly utilizes the selfie camera cutout to display notifications and device status-related information.

Powered by the reliable MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the Spark 20 is geared for efficient multitasking and optimal performance.

The device boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera along with an additional secondary camera, both enhanced by a dual flash system. For capturing stunning selfies and engaging in video chats, Tecno has integrated a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, complemented by two LED flashes.

With an ample 256GB of inbuilt storage, users can store a plethora of apps, media, and files. The storage is expandable via a MicroSD card slot for those who require additional space.

The Tecno Spark 20 offers essential connectivity options, including 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Ensuring security, the device features a fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure biometric authentication.

The smartphone packs a robust 5,000mAh battery, providing ample power to keep users going throughout the day. Additionally, the device supports 18W fast charging for quick top-ups.

With dimensions measuring 163.69 x 75.6 x 8.45mm, the Tecno Spark 20 strikes a balance between a comfortable grip and a sleek design.

While the pricing details are yet to be revealed, the Tecno Spark 20 will be available in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue), and Neon Gold color variants.