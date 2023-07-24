Tecno Pova Neo 3 with massive 7,000mAh battery launched in India

Tecno Pova Neo 3 has been launched in India as the successor to the Pova Neo 2. The device has silently been listed on its official website. The Pova Neo 3 has some similar specifications as it’s predecessor. It has a big 7,000 mAh battery and is powered by an MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage.

The company has not revealed the price of the device yet. The device is offered in three colour options – Mecha Black, Amber Gold, and Hurricane Blue shades. Tecno might announce the price and availability of the Pova Neo 3 in the coming days.

Check the specifications, features, and price of the Pova Neo 3 here.

Tecno Pova Neo 3 specifications and features

The Tecno Pova Neo 3 is based on a new Turbo Mecha Design and features a 6.82-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes preloaded with HiOS 13-based Android 13.

The Pova Neo 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The device supports storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a big 7,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The power button of the device doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

The device sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an LED flash at the front. The phone features a dual rear camera unit that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with a dual-LED flash. The Neo 3 offers other features, such as dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.