Tecno Pop 8 goes official, offers 90Hz display with 5000mAh battery

Tecno has introduced the Tecno Pop 8 entry level smartphone in India. The device offers 90Hz display along with multiple features that make it a good entry level smartphone.

The Tecno Pop 8 smartphone offers 6.6-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 720p. The refresh rate offered on the smartphone is 90Hz. The device gets a minimalistic square shape and it features a self-developed dynamic port. The front facing camera is 8MP and the front camera is present in the punch-hole cutout. The rear camera offers 13MP main shooter coupled with an AI camera. There is a LED flash that is present beside the back camera. The device is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset and is coupled with a 3/4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage.

The Dynamic port offers a space that can display notifications, charging status, call status and many more.

The device is packed with Android 13 (Go edition) out of the box. The battery capacity of the device is 5000 mAh and it supports 10W charging.

Speaking of the colours the Tecno Pop 8 is offered in Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, Magic Skin and Gravity Black colors. It is expected that the price of the smartphone will be around Rs 7000 as it available for sale.