TECNO India extends warranty by 2 months amid Covid-19 lockdown

New Delhi: TECNO India on Tuesday announced implementation of a two-month warranty extension policy for its smartphones whose warranty expires during the period between March 20-May 31.

While the warranty period for these smartphones will be automatically extended for two months, customers can login to the Carlcare app to check the warranty status at any time, the company said.

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Indian government announced a strict 21-day lockdown till April 14, resulting in the national shutdown of non-essential services, besides restricting movement of citizens.

“To ensure customers have a peace of mind during this COVID-19 lockdown in India, we have put systems in place that enable our support staff to attend customer queries through online and telephonic channels,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India said in a statement.

TECNO is a global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings.

“We have also decided to postpone all product launches for this period. Even our manufacturing facilities, warehouse & service centres have been temporarily closed across the country until further notice,” Talapatra said.

In 2020, following an India-first strategy TECNO India, a leading offline smartphone brand has already been aggressive to announce exciting products like SPARK Go Plus and night photography centric CAMON 15 and 15 Pro, with “segment-first” features in every new product.

All TECNO smartphones comes with a brand promise of 1-time screen replacement and 1-month extended warranty (12+1 month).