Sony launches new BRAVIA series TVs in India

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Sony India on Tuesday announced the all-new BRAVIA X8000H and X7500H TV series with 4K Ultra HD LED display.

The 85X8000H will be available at Rs 5,99,990, 65X8000H at Rs 1,39,990 and 55X7500H is priced at Rs 79,990, the company said in a statement.

Sony’s new 4K HDR TVs are available in various sizes.

The next generation Smart TVs support true-to-life viewing experience with ‘TRILUMINOS’ display that reproduces the subtle nuances of colour, light and gradation from video lens to living room.

The new Bravia TVs features x-balanced speaker whichnaims to deliver immersive sound experience accompanied with Ultra-vivid Picture.

The new lineup comes with Android 9 Pie with voice search powered by Google Assistant.

BRAVIA X8000H also features Apple HomeKit and AirPlay support that integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with your Sony TV for content streaming.

The newly-launched models are available across all Sony centres, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.