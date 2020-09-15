New Delhi: Scientists may have discovered potential signs of life in our neighbour planet ‘Venus’. Scientists said that they found a gas called phosphine that indicates the presence of microbes in the harshly acidic clouds of Venus atmosphere.

The researchers made clear this is not a direct detection of life on Venus, but they found the phosphine gas which is produced by living organisms.

In earth the phosphine is produced by bacteria which inhabits in area where oxygen level is very low and this gas was discovered to be abundant in the Venus atmosphere.

The phosphine was discovered by an international scientific team by using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii and later the discovery was confirmed by using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope in Chile.

This was an indirect sign of life and the scientists were stunned and surprised by this discovery.

Astronomer Jane Greaves of Cardiff University in Wales, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature Astronomy said that she was very surprised – stunned, in fact after the discovery and later informed the co-author of the study Clara Sousa-Silva.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s molecular astrophysicist Clara Sousa-Silva said that with the current knowledge of Venus, the most plausible explanation for phosphine’s presence can be considered as signs of life.