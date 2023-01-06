Sennheiser launches IE 200 wired earphones in India with a price tag of Rs 14,990

With an aim to cater to audiophiles, German audio brand Sennheiser on Friday launched its wired earphones, IE 200, for consumers in India.

Technology
By IANS 0
Sennheiser new wired earphones
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: With an aim to cater to audiophiles, German audio brand Sennheiser on Friday launched its wired earphones, IE 200, for consumers in India.

Priced at Rs 14,990, the Sennheiser IE 200, will be available for pre-order on January 17, and will go on sale from January 31 across online and leading retail outlets in India, according to the company.

“Committed to the Indian market and continuing our history of excellence with the IE range, we are thrilled to announce the global launch of the Sennheiser IE 200 with an open invitation for everyone to enjoy high-end sound,” Kapil Gulati, Sales Director — Consumer Hearing Business, Sonova, said in a statement.

Related News

Twitter announced that it plans to expand political ads very…

Nvidia plans to release ‘unlaunched’ 12GB…

Twitter web faces major outage across US, Several users face…

‘Home Assistant’ to get it’s own voice…

The IE 200 features a seven-millimetre extra-wide band transducer for exceptional quality.

Moreover, the IE 200 can appeal to a variety of listening preferences due to its unique dual-tuning feature.

Users can mount the included ear tips in one of two positions, giving them control over the balance of their audio experience — from deep and emotional bass response to texture-rich treble presence, said the company.

The inconspicuous design of IE 200 boasts a proven ergonomic design that promotes a secure seal and lasting comfort, which can accommodate ears of all sizes.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.