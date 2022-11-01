Searching these 8 key phrases on Google might put you behind the bars

Search giant Google is accessed by billions of users on a daily basis for various things. You can find anything you want to know on Google. Many people search for various types of things on Google. Though Google allows all types of queries on its platform, there are some things that you should not look for on the browser as this may land you in serious trouble or even in jail.

8 things you should not search for on Google

How To Make A Bomb?

You should never look up how to make a bomb by yourself on Google as issues like these are also monitored by security agencies. If you ever search for also monitored by security agencies, it might get reported to the government security agencies.

Child Pornography

Likewise you should never search for child Pornography on Google as it falls under child abuse. The search for child pornography will land you in jail. Because child pornography falls under the sexual exploitation of children. India does not tolerate such type of thing. The country has strict laws against child and minor pornography online and consider the person to have a criminal mentality. As a result, this type of hateful search is considered a criminal mentality.

Information on Abortion

Abortion is illegal in India and is a punishable offense in the country. If you search for information on abortion then you may be subject to legal action. Only a doctor can give permission for this. So, if you are not a doctor then don’t perform this kind of search.

How to Join a Terrorist Organization?

You may land in serious legal trouble if you ever dare to Google how to join a terrorist organization. So don’t do it.

Apps and Software

Don’t download apps and software from unknown websites by searching on Google. Downloading unknown apk files is quite risky. The apps may contain malware and Trojan virus which will slow down your phone and stole your personal information.

Customer Care Number

Don’t ever look for any bank’s customer care number on Google. There were many cases where hackers have looted money by giving wrong numbers in Google search. In situations like these, You should get information about the customer care number from the official website of the bank. You should visit the official website of the bank and get the number there. However, you should type the correct url for the bank as opening the bank website by searching on Google is not safe at all. Fraudsters often create a fake website that is an exact replica of the bank’s website. When they go there and log in with all the information, they get the ID, password. Then it takes everything from the account.

Medicines and Treatments

Don’t take medicine by asking on Google. It’s not safe for your health. You should never buy medicines and supplements by searching on Google. If you are not feeling well then go to a doctor who have years of study and experience behind prescribing a small drug.

Stock Market, Trading Advice

Don’t take advice about stock market online from Google. When you search for stock market related queries on Google, you get to see thousands of website relating to this. But, not all of them are genuine. There are various bogus companies that promises eye-catching benefits in the name of cryptocurrency, trading to fraud people. As a result, you can lose everything in them.

Get stock market information only from well-known and trusted sites. Discuss the decision yourself or with your advisor.

Take note of these type of things to be safe from frauds and prevent yourself from doing something that may land you in jail.