Samsung Next-Gen Galaxy Buds Pro Spotted On Official Site Ahead Of Launch

By IANS
Samsung galaxy buds pro
Image Credits: IANS

New Delhi: Samsung’s next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) Galaxy Buds Pro have been spotted on the company’s Canada website ahead of launch.

The upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro has been spotted on Samsung Canada’s website with the SM-R190 model number that has already been a part of reports highlighting the existence of the new Galaxy Buds-series earbuds, reports SamMobile.

The same model number is also available on the Samsung India website and earlier appeared on its Chinese and Korean counterparts.

Both the sites do not reveal anything else about the next-generation Samsung TWS earbuds, apart from the name and model number.

The new earbuds have also been certified by China’s 3C with a 472 mAh battery in the case, as well as the Korean NRRA certification.

TWS will pack a significant 472mAh battery, which could very well be the battery capacity of the case of the TWS, as it is unlikely that the individual buds will have such a large battery capacity.

As per the report, the product is almost ready to launch, and that fits well with the rumoured mid-January 2021 unveiling event.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live case has exactly the same capacity battery, while each earbud on the Buds Live has a 60mAh battery unit.

You might also like
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series May Not Come With MicroSD Slot

Technology

Poco F2 With Snapdragon 732G SoC May Launch In India Soon

Technology

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Smart TVs Launched In India

Technology

WhatsApp might launch multi-device support soon; Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.