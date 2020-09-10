New Delhi: Expanding its popular Galaxy ‘M’ series, Samsung on Thursday launched M51 with Snapdragon 730G processor along with a ‘meanest monster’ 7000mAh battery in India.

Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores on September 18.

Galaxy M51 also comes with an in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that aims to recharge the 7000mAh battery in less than two hours.

“Galaxy M51 is the latest and the most powerful of all the M series models launched ever. With the only 7000mAh battery industry-wide and the host of other spectacular features, the Galaxy M51 rightfully lays claims to its marketing campaign tagline of the “Meanest Monster Ever,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

Samsung is aiming to log $3.5 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) for its highly successful Galaxy ‘M’ series by the end of this year.

“Our average selling price (ASP) for the Galaxy ‘M’ series is likely to grow at 50 per cent in 2020. We will double our online business market share in 2020 on the back of 100 per cent growth (year-on-year) in the second half (July-December) this year,” Warsi told IANS in an interview this week.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display and it is powered by Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Galaxy M51 sports a quad-camera setup which includes 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, a dedicated 5MP Macro lens and 5MP depth lens for portrait shots with live focus. The phone also houses a 32MP camera in the front.

The company said there will be a limited-period introductory offer from September 18 to September 20 on Amazon.in.

Potential customers using HDFC credit and debit cards would get up to Rs 2,000 instant cashback on both EMI and non-EMI transactions when they purchase the Galaxy M51.