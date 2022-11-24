Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE tipped to come with LCD panel, S pen

 Samsung's upcoming tablet Galaxy Tab S8 FE is likely to feature an LCD panel as well as a stylus pen, same as its predecessor.

Technology
By Sunita 0
Samsung galaxy tab S8 fe
(photo:Samsung.com)

San Francisco: Samsung’s upcoming tablet Galaxy Tab S8 FE is likely to feature an LCD panel rather than switching to AMOLED, as well as a stylus pen, same as its predecessor.

Like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the S8 FE is expected to support the stylus pen, and its experience will reportedly be “great” because of a Wacom digitizer, reports SamMobile.

The tablet is likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to run Android 13.

Related News

Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 SE launched; Price,…

iPhone 15 design leaked: Titanium chassis, rounded back with…

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to Poco M4 5G: Best 5G smartphones to buy in…

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) launched in India; Price, specs…

It may feature the MediaTek MT8791V chipset aka Kompanio 900T.

The Tab S8 FE is expected to be released next year and it won’t be a yearly follow-up because the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was released in June 2021, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tablet will support 4GB of RAM.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.