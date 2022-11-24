Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE tipped to come with LCD panel, S pen

San Francisco: Samsung’s upcoming tablet Galaxy Tab S8 FE is likely to feature an LCD panel rather than switching to AMOLED, as well as a stylus pen, same as its predecessor.

Like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the S8 FE is expected to support the stylus pen, and its experience will reportedly be “great” because of a Wacom digitizer, reports SamMobile.

The tablet is likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to run Android 13.

It may feature the MediaTek MT8791V chipset aka Kompanio 900T.

The Tab S8 FE is expected to be released next year and it won’t be a yearly follow-up because the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was released in June 2021, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tablet will support 4GB of RAM.