Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Tablet Gets DeX Support With One UI 3.1 Update

New Delhi: Samsung has released the One UI 3.1, the latest version of its custom Android skin update, for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

The update brought a refreshed UI design and various other features to the mid-range tablet.

“The update also brought a major feature to the device: Samsung DeX,” reports SamMobile.

DeX support will allow Galaxy Tab S6 Lite users to optimally connect it to the big screen and use it as a portable desktop.

The update now means a more productive use of the S Pen, external keyboard, mouse or when an external screen connection is made.

One UI 3.1 features improved touch autofocus and autoexposure controller, making adjusting the focus and brightness of photos easier.

With the latest update, Samsung syncs the weather widgets on the main and cover screens to offer the same information to the users while also allowing them to turn these screens off with a double-tap or a palm touch.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite last year. The tablet features a 10.4-inch display, and it comes bundled with the S Pen.

It also packs a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage on both models.