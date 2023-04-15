Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to get a transformation in rear camera setup

Smartphone manufacturer Samsung is expected to offer a big change when it comes to the upcoming S24 Ultra camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be offered with just three rear cameras. This means that there will be one camera less than the S23 Ultra. For those who are familiar, the Ultra model of the flagship S series smartphones started using four rear cameras since 2021.

This information was tipped by tipster Ice Universe and it has revealed that Samsung will remove the 3x telephoto camera. The Ultra model of S series offered 3x telephoto joined by a 10x periscope telephoto lens. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer variable folded telephoto lens with 3x to 10x zoom. Ice Universe had earlier revealed that Samsung would offer a new solution in the upcoming S24 Ultra. However, we should take the information lightly as there is still time for the launch of Samsung’s next flagship device.

Another tipster-Revegnus revealed that the S24 Series will offer 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 or 4nm Exynos 2400 processor.

We have mentioned the specs of Samsung’s current flagship S23 Ultra below.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (3088 x 1440) along with a LTPO screen. The Infinity O display offers a selfie camera in the punch-hole. In terms of processor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

When it comes to camera the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor along three other cameras. The other cameras include 12MP ultrawide camera along with 10MP telephoto lenses. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra currently costs Rs 124999 for the base variant (12GB RAM + 256GB storage).

(NB: The information offered by tipsters might be true but there is no guarantee over it. The official confirmation is only made by the company.)