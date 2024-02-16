Samsung Galaxy S24 camera update: Company starts rolling out first official update

Samsung has started rolling out its first official update for the S24 series devices. The new update is the AXB5 update and is suitable for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ as well as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new update not only improves camera experience but also addresses the screen issues. Multiple sources including X members, Reddit post and Samsung community post in South Korea has confirmed the news. The Galaxy S24 devices in South Korea are already receiving the update.

The first update on the S24 series improvements include adjusting brightness of dark areas, clarity of text in zoom and many more. While some updates are aimed at all devices of the S24 series, some are only meant for the S24 Ultra model only.

We have mentioned the details about the AXB5 update.

Image quality has been improved by adjusting the brightness when shooting backlit in high-pixel mode. The clarity of text has been improved when using high magnification zoom. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only) Clarity and picture quality have been improved when recording rear video. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only) In photo mode preview, the brightness of dark areas in indoor environments has been increased and the sharpness of people has been smoothly improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only) Expression has been improved by additionally applying color data in food mode. Colors have been improved by adjusting saturation and white balance in night mode. Image quality has been improved when zooming in on the gallery after shooting a new format DNG in the Expert RAW app. The expression of fast-moving subjects in backlight conditions in rear photo mode has been improved. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only) The exposure and color expression of subjects (people, flowers, etc.) have been improved in photo mode. (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

The “Sharpness” option has been added to “Screen Mode” in the display settings, so you can enjoy more vivid colors.

Samsung has even stressed that the updates which are not included in the current update will be addressed in the next software update.