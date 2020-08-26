Samsung Galaxy S21 series may get S-Pen support in 2021

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launch 2021 flagship Galaxy S21 series with S-Pen support.

According to a report from The Elec Korea, the Galaxy S20’s successor, referred to as the Galaxy S21, will come with an S Pen but only on the Ultra variant.

Samsung will reportedly launch three devices under the Galaxy S21 line, namely the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. The S21 lineup is set to be launched in the first half next year.

The Galaxy S21 is reportedly codenamed “Unbound” with variants: M1, N2, and O3. The S Pen will apparently arrive with the O3 model.

According to the report, Samsung may discontinue the Galaxy Note and instead launch an S-Pen enabled Galaxy Z Fold 3 too next year.

“If Samsung decides to end the Note series, the only flagship that will be launched instead, every year, is the Fold series of Smartphones”.

Currently, Samsung is capable of producing roughly 600,000 foldable panels every month and plans an end goal of 1 million folding displays per month by the end of the year.

The company also ships about 10 million Galaxy Note devices every year.

Samsung retained the top spot in the global smartphone market with selling nearly 55 million units in Q2, according to Gartner.