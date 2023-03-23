Samsung Galaxy M54 5G with 108MP cameras debuts

Samsung has unveiled a new Galaxy M54 5G smartphone in the Middle East as the latest addition in the company’s Galaxy M series. The new Samsung smartphone comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate display, an octa-core Exynos SoC, a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 6,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M54 seems to be a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy A54 5G that was launched in India last week. Check more details here.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M54 was launched in a single Silver colour option. However, we don’t have any information about the price of the device yet.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was launched at a starting price of Rs 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM storage configuration and Rs. 40,999 for the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colours.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is an unspecified octa-core processor with a CPU speed of up to 2.4GHz. The handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. The phone also support dual nano sim.

For photography, the Galaxy M54 5G sports a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps).

The handset’s connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, this 5G handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung provides a 6,000mAh battery in the phone. The battery supports up to 25W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 55 hours of talk time with 4G LTE connectivity and up to 23 hours of video playback time with a single charge. Note that the charger is sold separately. Besides, the phone measures 164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4mm and weighs 199 grams.