Samsung Finance+ service now available at your doorstep

Gurugram: Samsung on Tuesday announced that it has started the home delivery of digital lending platform Finance+, making it simpler for customers to buy Galaxy smartphones at easy finance within the comfort of their homes.

According to the company, Finance+ is a unique and universally accessible digital lending platform that provides easy financing opportunity to consumers for purchase of Galaxy smartphones in India.

Samsung Finance+ service is currently available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns.

“Samsung Finance+ is our ‘Make for India’ initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India. We are confident that the home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will help millions of consumers in India,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

To avail the Samsung Finance+ service, customers had to earlier walk-in at select dealerships. The company has partnered DMI Finance for its Finance+ service in India.

Customers looking to buy a Galaxy smartphone on finance can contact their neighbourhood dealers.

The dealer will then send a Samsung promoter to the prospective customer’s house. The Samsung promoter will help the customer complete the loan journey in the comfort of his/her home.

After filling in their personal details for a simple KYC verification and credit scoring, customers will get multiple offers on various Galaxy smartphones.

Given the importance of social distancing in the current circumstances, Samsung’s new initiative will ensure the customer gets finance for Galaxy smartphone without the need of visiting a store.