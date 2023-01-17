Samsung 200MP image sensor with improved pixel technology introduced

New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday introduced its latest 200-megapixel image sensor — ISOCELL HP2, with improved pixel technology and full-well capacity for high-resolution image experience in premium smartphones.

The company said that the new image sensor has entered into mass production.

“The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 harnesses Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor technologies and know-how at the cutting edge for epic details,” JoonSeo Yim, executive vice president of Sensor Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

“Our leadership comes from innovative pixel technologies that allow our sensors to go beyond the number and size of pixels,” he added.

The new Samsung 200-megapixel image sensor will boost capacity for maximum pixel performance, allowing for detailed and seamless photos in any light condition, said the company.

The 200-megapixel image sensor packs 200 million 0.6-micrometre pixels, a sensor size that is widely used in 108MP main smartphone cameras, which will enable consumers to enjoy even higher resolutions in the latest high-end smartphones without larger camera bumps in their devices.

With Samsung’s new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate technology, washed-out pictures from brightly lit environments can be significantly reduced with the new image sensor, according to the company.

Moreover, for superb HDR performance, the company is also introducing the DSG feature for the first time in 50MP mode, which applies two separate conversion values to the analogue signal received at the pixel level.