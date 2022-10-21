Reliance JioBook available for purchase in India, know price and specifications

JioBook, Reliance Jio’s first ever laptop is now available for purchase in India. The laptop will cost around Rs 15,000. The laptop was officially announced in India Mobile Congress 2022.

The JioBook is designed for basic purposes like education or browsing, and will suit people with a limited budget. This pocket friendly laptop has been priced at Rs 15,799. However, by availing additional offers, it might cost less than Rs 15,000!

Reliance Digital is also offering Rs 5,000 instant discount on several bank credit/debit cards, and there a discount of 10 per cent on credit cards of leading banks.

It should be noted that while initially, the device was available for only government officials, now it is on sale for everyone. The laptop is available for purchase through Reliance Digital Stores. Designed to serve basic purposes, JioBook runs JioOS, an Android-based OS optimized for quality performance. It has several Jio apps and offers Microsoft 365 services.

JioBook specifications

The JioBook laptop has an 11.6 inch HD display, a 2-megapixel front camera and comes with an embedded Jio sim card that supports Jio 4G LTE connection. The display has 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. Besides, it has Stereo speakers.

Reliance’s JioBook is powered by Qualcomm’s 64-bit, 2GHz octa core processor which is complemented by 2GB RAM and 32 GB eMMC storage. It also features up to 128GB of flash storage via micro SD card. There is a 5,000mAh battery which Jio claims can run up to 8 hours on a single charge. Jio also says that it comes with noiseless and fanless function and offers minimal heat emission.

Aditionally, the laptop has an embedded SIM which offers 4G LTE connectivity. A customer needs to visit a Jio store for SIM activation. They would require the ICCID (SIM number), would have to complete their KYC and choose a data plan to get started.

The JioBook additionally has JioStore for users to install other party apps. For connectivity, it has support for Bluetooth, HDMI, Wi-Fi connection, etc.