Redmi Note 13 Pro,Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to launch in September; To feature 200MP camera

Xiaomi has confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 13 Pro series in China later this month. The latest Redmi Note 13 Pro series will include two variants – Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ smartphones. The Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will succeed Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Xiaomi has also revealed that the upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro series phones will feature 200-megapixel rear camera units. As per reports, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be coming with a MediaTek chipset and a customised Samsung ISOCELL camera sensor.

Xiaomi announced the launch timeline of the Redmi Note 13 series via a Weibo post. The smartphone manufacturer has also shared multiple teasers on the Chinese social media platform, which has revealed some key specification details about the upcoming phones. The camera specifications and chipset for the upcoming smartphones has been confirmed to be from Samsung and MediaTek.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro lineup will be equipped with a 200-megapixel rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is teased to run on the new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC, which could be an upgraded version of the regular Dimensity 7200 SoC seen in the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G and Vivo V27.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will also feature a custom version of the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor, which would be identical to the 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. This camera sensor is said to be provide improved image clarity.

Earlier, both the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were spotted on the TENAA website with model numbers 2312DRA50C and 2312DRA50C, respectively. The listing has revealed that both smartphones will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display and have 5G connectivity. They could house a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and Redmi Note 13 Pro is expected to come with up to 18GB of RAM, and 16GB of RAM, respectively. As per the TENAA listing, the devices could be offered in four RAM and storage options.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro will likely pack a 5,020mAh battery, while Redmi Note 13 Pro+ might get a 4,880mAh battery.