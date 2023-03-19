Redmi Note 12 Turbo with new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC to launch soon

Redmi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China. The smartphone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and will pack a powerful battery. The device will be launched around the end of March in China. The company has not yet revealed its intention to launch the device in other markets of the world.

We have listed the features of the device below.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo is expected to offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display. The resolution of the display is 1080 x 2400 pixels. The refresh rate of the smartphone is either 120Hz or 144Hz. A punch hole is expected to be offered on the display.

When it comes to the camera setup of the smartphone, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo gets a triple-camera setup. It is likely to include 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro sensor. The SoC offered on the device is Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 and it will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. A 5500mAh is expected to be offered on the device, and it supports 67W fast charging support as well. The smartphone is expected to run Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top, out of the box.