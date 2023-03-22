Redmi Note 12 Turbo set to launch on March 28

Redmi has set the launch date Note 12 Turbo for March 28. Xiaomi will launch its new Redmi Note 12 5G series consisting of Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Turbo on March 28 in China.

The Chinese Manufacturer has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Turbo will be the first smartphone to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. It will also sport triple rear cameras.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC is based on a 4nm process and has a peak clock speed of 2.91GHz. It comes with an Adreno 725 GPU. Qualcomm also claims that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC is 13 percent more efficient than its predecessor Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will carry a similar design to that of the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G handsets. Both devices have already been launched in China and India. The phone sports a flat frame design and houses a three circular camera rings on the back. The teaser also confirms that the phone will flaunt a 64-megapixel main camera sensor. We can expect the other two cameras to feature ultra-wide and macro lenses. There is also an LED flash module next to the camera sensors.

The phone’s primary speaker, USB Type-C port and the SIM tray are located at the bottom edge. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top edge, next to which are cutouts for the IR blaster and the secondary microphone. The phone’s power and volume buttons are shown to feature on the right edge.

Xiaomi is expected to confirm more details as the launch date for the handset approaches. A recent report claimed that the phone will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. There will be up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone is also said to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The phone is tipped to launch globally as the Poco X5 GT. At the moment, there is no word from the brand about plans for a global launch of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.