Redmi Note 12 series launched, Check price, specifications

The all new Redmi Note 12 series was launched in China on Thursday (October 27). The Redmi Note 12 Series device are the latest addition to its Note line up. The latest Note series compromises of three devices–Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

The new Redmi Note 12 series phones feature an OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The devices packs a 5,000mAh battery, and has MIUI 13 custom skin. However, smartphones have different chipsets. The Redmi Note 12 is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC while the Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ carry the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Xioami has also introduced two customised variants of Redmi Note 12 Pro+. They are called as Redmi Note 12 Trend Edition and Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition/ Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. The Trend Edition features a motorcycle track like texture at the back while the Explorer Edition comes with a 4,300mAh battery and 210W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 price

The vanilla Redmi Note 12 is priced at CNY 1,199 (around Rs 13,600) for the base 4GB RAM +128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 1299 (around Rs 14,600). The price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is at CNY 1,499 (around Rs 17,000). The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage carries a price tag of CNY 1699 (around Rs 19,300).

Redmi Note 12 Pro price

The base 6GB RAM +128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 12 Pro has a starting price of CNY 1699 (around Rs 19,300), while the 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,400). The 8GB RAM+256GB storage model, on the other hand, costs CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,700) and the top model with 12GB RAM +256GB storage is priced CNY 2,199 (around Rs 24,900).

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ price

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is priced at CNY 2,099 (around Rs 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and CNY 2,299 (around Rs 26,000) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition is priced at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,200) for the single 8GB RAM +256GB storage model, while the Redmi Note 12 Trend Edition with a striped design costs CNY 2,599 (around Rs 29,500) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Colours, Availability

The company has introduced the three smartphones in Midnight Dark, Time Blue, and Mirror Porcelain White colour options. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is also offered in an additional Shallow Dream Galaxy colour option.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G carries a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of up to 1200nits. The display sports a hole-punch design for a 8-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is packed with up to 256GB UFS2.2 onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). The device draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro runs Android-12-based MIUI 13 on top and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 GPU. It is equipped with a 6,67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with a triple camera unit at the back that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for optical image stabilization. The other cameras in the unit are an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. The smartphone comes with up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs on MIUI 13 on-top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support and Dolby Vision.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as Mali-G68 GPU.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup. The unit compromises of 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS capabilities, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front to capture selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition packs a 4,300mAh battery with 210W fast charging support. It is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 9 minutes.