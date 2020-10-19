Redmi K30s
Redmi K30s With 64MP Camera To Launch Soon, Could Be Rebranded Mi 10T

Beijing: Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new Redmi K30s smartphone, a rebranded Mi 10T which launched in India recently.

The handset has appeared on the Chinese regulatory agency TENAA. The listing reveals most of the specifications alongside some shots confirming the phone’s design, reports GSMArena.

The device with model number M2007J3SC is listed with a 64MP camera.

The specs sheet says the upcoming smartphone will have three RAM options – 6/8/12 GB, and three storage variations – 128/256/512.

The smartphone could run on a 5,000mAh battery. The display will be a 6.67-inch LCD with full HD+ resolution. It will also have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The phone will likely run MIUI 12 straight out of the box and it will be running above Android 10 OS.

