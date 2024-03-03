Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G with Air Gesture feature to launch in India soon

Smartphone manufacturer Realme will be launching the Narzo 70 Pro 5G soon in India and the device will be featuring an Air gesture feature. Realme India has announced that the smartphone will be featuring Air Gesture that will help users to navigate certain features on the device without any physical contact. The feature is expected to be helpful for users when they have wet or dirty hands and there is an emergency to use the device.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with a support for 10+ gesture types. The gesture controls will be available for the third-party apps as well. The Air Gesture features can be used in video-related apps where the Air Gesture will enable users to use their thumb to Like a video or use the ‘OK’ gesture to add a specific video to their favourite list.

When it comes to the features, the Realme Narzo will offer a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera that will come with optical Image Stabilization (OIS). According to the teasers, the device gets a punch-hole display. The punch-hole houses the selfie camera. We also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a circular camera island, and other features. The company has stated that the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will offer fewer pre-installed apps by 65% (when compared to other Realme smartphones). The company is expected to reveal the launch date on March 6.

Realme 12+ 5G specifications

According to several reports, the Realme 12+ 5G will offer 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The display will be a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. A MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor is expected to power the device. The smartphone will likely be shipped with Android 14 operating system pre-installed. A 5000mAh battery might fuel the device. Moreover, the battery of the device will support up to 67W fast charging.