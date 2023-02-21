Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charge support to launch on Feb 28

Realme is scheduled to launch the new GT 3 is all set to launch during the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) in Barcelona on February 28. The device is confirmed to come with 240W fast charging support. The upcoming handset is expected to be a global version of the Realme GT Neo 5 that debuted in China earlier this month. If its true, then the devices will likely sport similar specifications.

The Chinese manufacturer have not revealed the Specifications and features of the upcoming flagship yet.

Now, Realme Vice President Xu Qi confirms that Realme GT 3 will also release in China. The handset is expected to debut in China by the end of this year. The Chinese version of Realme GT 3 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is expected to go official sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC was earlier spotted on Geekbench with 1,930 points in the single-core test and 6,236 in the multi-core test. The upcoming SoC is claimed to offer offer higher CPU performance than its predecessor.

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 5 runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top and features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 selfie sensor.

The Realme GT Neo 5 comes in two variants with different battery capacities and charging speeds — 4,600mAh with 240W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging.