Realme C55 with Mini Capsule launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme C55 has been launched in India as its latest affordable offering in the country. The phone comes with a Slim design, first Android smartphone to offer a very iPhone-like Dynamic Island lookalike. Realme calls it Mini Capsule and it’s a feature that is mainly reserved for showing battery, step count, and data usage notifications. The feature has to be enabled in Settings>> Realme Labs>> Mini Capsule.

Realme C55 price in India, availability

The Realme C55 will go on sale in India from 28 March at 12:00 PM and is priced from Rs 10,999 onwards. The phone is available in two finishes – Sun shower and Rainy Night and will be available in three RAM and storage variants. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 10,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 11,999 and the top-end model with 8GB of RAM +128GB is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India.

Realme C55 specifications, features

The Realme C55 features a slim design that is just 7.89mm thin at its thinnest point, but weighs 189.5g. The phone’s design features a matte-finished frame made from polycarbonate and this accompanies a partially matte-finished rear panel, which is also made from the same material and features a dual tone finish. The handset has a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a full-HD+ resolution. It has a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Since it has an LCD panel, the fingerprint reader is located under the power button in a side-mounted arrangement.

Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that is offered with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 storage. The Realme C55 also offers external storage via a dedicated microSD card slot that supports cards of up to 1TB.

As for cameras, the Realme C55 offers a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera (which the company claims is borrowed from the Realme GT Master Edition) and a 2-megapixel camera, which is used for gathering depth data and is not accessible by the user. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13.

In terms of connectivity, the phone offers the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for data transfers and charging. Just like the model that was announced in Indonesia, the Realme C55 sold in India also lacks 5G connectivity and support, but offers two nano SIM slots for 4G/LTE networks. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and Realme offers a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger in the box.