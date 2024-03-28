Realme 12X 5g with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging to launch in India on April 2

Realme is all set to introduce its next 12-series smartphone Realme 12X in India on April 2 at 12PM IST. Ahead of the scheduled launch, Realme has confirmed some of the key features and specifications of the smartphone via X posts. Flipkart has also made a dedicated microsite for the smartphone.

The device has been confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It will be added to the Realme 12-series that comprises of Realme 12, Realme 12+, Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+.

The upcoming Realme 12X was recently unveiled in China. However, the Indian variant will have a similar design to that of its global counterpart.

Realme 12X 5G India launch and availability

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 12X will launch in India on April 2 at 12PM IST. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart. Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in two colour options of green and purple.

Realme 12X 5G specifications

Realme 12X has been confirmed to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The company claims that the battery can be charged from 0 to 50 percent under 30 minutes.

Like all Realme 12 series phones, the Realme 12X also sports the signature large circular rear camera module. Moreover, the company has claimed that the Realme 12X 5G will likely be equipped with a Dynamic Button feature, which will act as a shortcut button that can be used for toggling different modes like Airplane and DND. It can also be used to operate the camera shutter, flashlight, and more. It is also confirmed to be equipped with the Air Gestures feature, which was seen on the recently launched Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.