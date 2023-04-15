Realme 11 Series smartphones gets BIS certification, launch imminent

OEM Realme is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming Realme 11 series in India. The launch seems eminent as the devices have been spotted on Nureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G were the initial devices of the Realme 10 series that was launched in December 2022.

While the Realme 11 Pro is has model number RMX3771, the Realme 11 has model number RMX3761.

Realme 11 Pro

The RMX3771 (Realme 11 Pro) is expected to offer a 6.7-inch FHD+ display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is expected to offer Android 13-based Realme UI. The RAM offered on the device is up to 12GB while the storage will go up to 1TB.While the battery capacity is 4780 mAh it supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

We can expect a curved display on the Realme 11 Pro Plus device. The primary camera of the device is a 200MP main camera sensor while charging speed is expected to be as high as 100W.

Realme 11

RMX3761 or Realme 11 is most likely be similar to the RMX3760 which is certified for sale across US markets. The device is powered by Android 13-based Realme UI and might get a Snapdragon SoC along with Adreno GPU. The RAM offered on the device is expected up to 8GB while the storage will be up to 256GB storage.

The device gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.